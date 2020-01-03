Georgetown vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 3 predictions from advanced model

The Seton Hall Pirates will take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is 9-4 overall and 5-1 at home, while Georgetown is 10-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Hoyas had a six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday. Seton Hall, meanwhile, is looking to extend its current winning streak to four games. The Pirates are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Seton Hall vs. Georgetown odds, while the over-under is set at 148. Before entering any Georgetown vs. Seton Hall picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Pirates rang in the new year early with a 74-66 win over DePaul on Monday. Seton Hall can attribute much of its success to Myles Powell, who had 27 points along with five steals and five rebounds in his return from a concussion. He had missed the two previous games. Powell had 18 points in the second half and made 11-of-15 free throw attempts. Myles Cale added 16 points and Jared Rhoden had 10.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Providence took down Georgetown 76-60 on Tuesday. Terrell Allen had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with just 10 points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. Despite scoring just 60 points against Providence, the Hoyas are averaging 83.3 points per game over their last six contests.

