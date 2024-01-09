We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Georgetown Hoyas and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is 8-7 overall and 7-4 at home, while Seton Hall is 10-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Pirates have won the last five head-to-head matchups against the Hoyas but Georgetown has gone 3-1-1 against the spread during that span.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall spread: Seton Hall -7

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall over/under: 139.5 points

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall money line: Georgetown +245, Seton Hall -307

What you need to know about Georgetown

Georgetown can finally bid farewell to its three-game losing streak thanks to its performance on Saturday. The Hoyas came out on top in a 68-65 nail-biter against the DePaul Blue Demons. Georgetown can attribute much of its success to Supreme Cook, who scored 14 points.

A Fairfield transfer, Cook is averaging 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in his first season with the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles also had a strong performance with seven points and 13 rebounds, as Georgetown outrebounded DePaul 34-26 in the victory.

What you need to know about Seton Hall

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Pirates sidestepped the Marquette Golden Eagles for a 78-75 win. Al-Amir Dawes was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 23 points. Kadary Richmond was another key contributor, scoring 21 points to go along with five assists.

Seton Hall also dominated the glass in its victory, outrebounding Marquette 42-25 in the upset for its fourth win as an outright underdog in its last five games. Richmond is averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game and looks like a first-team All-Big East candidate.

