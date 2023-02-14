The Seton Hall Pirates will look to continue their recent mastery of the Georgetown Hoyas when they meet in a Big East Conference matchup Tuesday on CBS Sports Network. The Pirates (15-11, 8-7 Big East), who have lost two in a row, have dominated Georgetown of late, winning 14 of the last 18 matchups, including last year's season series, the Big East Tournament matchup last March and the first meeting this season. Seton Hall posted a 66-51 win on Jan. 10. The Hoyas (6-20, 1-14), who have dropped five consecutive games, are 0-9 on the road this season.

Tipoff from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Georgetown leads the all-time series 60-58, but Seton Hall holds a 32-23 series edge in games played in Newark. The Pirates are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. Seton Hall odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 138. Before making any Georgetown vs. Seton Hall picks, you need to check out what college basketball expert Matt Severance has to say.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall spread: Seton Hall -12.5

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall over/under: 138 points

GTWN: The Hoyas are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games

SH: The Pirates are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 Tuesday games

Why Seton Hall can cover

Senior guard Al-Amir Dawes is one of five Pirates averaging seven points a game or better. He is averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has been spot on from 3-point range, connecting on 40.9% of his long-range shots, and is also hitting on 40.6% of his field goals and 81.1% of his free throws. He is coming off a 13-point performance in Saturday's loss at Villanova. Dawes has reached double-figure scoring in 18 games, including three with 20 or more. He has also registered one double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in an 80-44 win over Saint Peter's on Nov. 12.

Senior forward Tyrese Samuel is coming off his third double-double of the season on Saturday, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He has scored in double figures 15 times. Although he was limited to eight points in the first meeting with the Hoyas, he grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals. He has started all 26 games this season and is averaging 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Why Georgetown can cover

The Hoyas have improved greatly since the beginning of the year and have had four games in the past month decided by six points or less, including an 81-76 win over DePaul on Jan. 24. Sophomore guard Primo Spears leads Georgetown in scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game, along with 5.5 assists, three rebounds and 1.1 steals. Spears scored nine points in the first meeting with Seton Hall, and is coming off an eight-point and eight-assist performance against No. 10 Marquette on Saturday. His best game was a 37-point and 11-assist effort at No. 8 Xavier on Jan. 21.

Sophomore guard Brandon Murray has been red hot of late, scoring in double figures in six of the past seven games. For the season, he is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. His numbers are even better on the road, where he averages 15.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in seven games. Murray's best outing was a 29-point and four-rebound effort at DePaul in an 83-76 loss on Dec. 29.

