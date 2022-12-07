The Siena Saints will take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is 4-5 overall and 3-3 at home, while the Saints are 5-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The two teams played last season for the first time in history with Georgetown collecting an 83-65 win. The Hoyas managed to shoot a scorching 12-of-18 from the 3-point line in that matchup.

However, Patrick Ewing's squad went on to lose 21 games in a row to end the season while Siena managed to go 12-8 in the MAAC. This time around, the Hoyas are favored by 6 points in the latest Georgetown vs. Siena odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Siena vs. Georgetown picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgetown vs. Siena. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgetown vs. Siena:

Georgetown vs. Siena spread: Georgetown -6

Georgetown vs. Siena over/under: 142.5 points

Georgetown vs. Siena money line: Georgetown -250, Siena +205

Georgetown vs. Siena picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Georgetown

Georgetown was close but no cigar this past Saturday as the Hoyas fell 74-71 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Hoyas' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jay Heath, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Primo Spears, who had 18 points.

Spears is currently Georgetown's leading scorer, as he's averaging 16.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Heath ranks third on the team in scoring behind Brandon Murray (15.4 ppg) while averaging 14.3 points per game. Those top three scorers are all products of the transfer portal with Spears coming from Duquesne, Murray transferring in from LSU and Heath previously playing for Arizona State and Boston College.

What you need to know about Siena

Speaking of close games: Siena came out on top in a nail-biter against the Canisius Golden Griffins last Friday, sneaking past 74-70. Javian McCollum had a big night offensively in the win as he scored 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Jackson Stormo also had a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds while also blocking five shots.

McCollum is now averaging 18.3 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the floor and 38.1% from the 3-point line. The Saints are shooting an impressive 38.8% from beyond the arc as a team this season.

How to make Siena vs. Georgetown picks

The model has simulated Georgetown vs. Siena 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgetown vs. Siena? And which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Siena vs. Georgetown spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.