The Georgetown Hoyas will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Texas Tech when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon. Georgetown trailed the Red Raiders by 15 points at halftime, but the Hoyas used a solid second half to cover the 16.5-point spread in a 79-65 final. South Carolina has lost four of its last five games, including a 79-55 loss at George Washington on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for noon ET. The Hoyas are favored by 6 points in the latest Georgetown vs. South Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.5.

Georgetown vs. South Carolina spread: Georgetown -6

Georgetown vs. South Carolina over/under: 140.5 points

Georgetown vs. South Carolina money line: Georgetown -260, South Carolina +210

Why South Carolina can cover

Georgetown is coming off a rough showing at Texas Tech on Wednesday, getting outrebounded by 18 boards while pulling down a season-low 23 rebounds. The Hoyas were outscored 18-6 in second-chance points and also committed a season-high 18 turnovers. South Carolina has won the last two meetings between these teams, including an 80-67 victory in Columbia last December.

The Gamecocks are playing under first-year head coach Lamont Paris, so they should show continued signs of improvement as the season progresses. Freshman forward Gregory Jackson leads the team with 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while Chico Carter Jr. (13.7) and Hayden Brown (10.4) are both scoring in double figures as well. They are facing a Georgetown team that has only covered the spread twice in its last 10 home games.

Why Georgetown can cover

South Carolina is off to a disastrous start, covering the spread just once in its last five games. The Gamecocks have seen all four of their losses come by at least nine points, falling to George Washington by 24 points as 3-point underdogs on Wednesday. They shot below 25% from the floor in the first half and were down 20 points at halftime, finishing the game 21 of 65 shooting.

The Colonials had not beaten a Power 5 team since the 2016 NIT quarterfinals, so it was a terrible showing from South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been one of the worst shooting teams in the country, knocking down just 38.7% of their attempts. Georgetown has won six of its last eight games against SEC teams and is poised to add another win on Saturday.

