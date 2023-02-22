Who's Playing

St. John's @ Georgetown

Current Records: St. John's 16-12; Georgetown 7-21

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas haven't won a game against the St. John's Red Storm since Dec. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Georgetown and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas should still be riding high after a win, while the Red Storm will be looking to get back in the win column.

Georgetown didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory. It took 11 tries, but Georgetown can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Their center Qudus Wahab filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. John's came up short against the Creighton Bluejays this past Saturday, falling 77-67. Guard AJ Storr wasn't much of a difference maker for the Red Storm; Storr played for 30 minutes but put up just nine points.

The Hoyas are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the American Eagles Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 74-70. In other words, don't count St. John's out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Red Storm are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

