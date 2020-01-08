Georgetown vs. St. John's odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 8 predictions from proven computer

It's a matchup of teams looking for their first Big East victory when the St. John's Red Storm visit the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday night. St. John's is 11-4 and Georgetown is 10-5, and both teams come in off consecutive losses, but both teams have NCAA Tournament hopes. The Red Storm lost in the First Four of the NCAAs last season but lost much of their core, while the Hoyas lost in the first round of the NIT but have a key transfer and a strong trio of sophomores who are making big strides.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Hoyas are four-point favorites in the latest St. John's vs. Georgetown odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 152.5.

Georgetown vs. St. John's spread: Hoyas -4

Georgetown vs. St. John's over-under: 152.5

Georgetown vs. St. John's money line: Hoyas -196, Red Storm +158

SJ: G/F LJ Figueroa has scored 15 or more points in nine games this season.

GEO: G Mac McClung has scored at least 19 points in five of the last eight games.

The sophomores are coming up big, but N.C. State transfer Omer Yurtseven has been the top performer for the Hoyas, who have covered the spread in their past four home games. The 7-footer averages 17.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. McClung, who averages 15.9 points, is the top outside shooter, making 36.9 percent of his shots from 3-point range. Fellow guard Jahvon Blair also can hit from outside often, shooting 34.8 percent on 69 attempts.

Everything runs through point guard James Akinjo, who dishes out 4.4 assists per game and scores 13.4 points. The sophomore also averages two steals and three rebounds. Jamorko Pickett rounds out the main rotation, scoring 8.6 points and adding 5.7 rebounds. The Hoyas pull down 40.7 boards per game, Senior guard Jagan Mosely has been playing more than 30 minutes per game, providing leadership and all-around play, contributing 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

The Hoyas have talent and depth, but that doesn't mean they will cover the St. John's vs. Georgetown spread.

The Red Storm are led by Mustapha Heron and Figueroa, the only holdovers from last season's team. Heron is the top scorer at 14.7 points per game, while Figueroa is just behind at 14.6 but has been more consistent. Figueroa also grabs 4.8 rebounds per game and averages just shy of two steals.

Josh Roberts is the top rebounder with 7.7 per contest, and he averages 2.2 of the team's 5.1 blocks. The Red Storm average 41.5 boards per game, with 14.4 on the offensive end (eighth in the nation), and four players average at least 4.7. They are fourth in the nation in averaging 10.5 steals, led by Figueroa and guard Nick Rutherford, who gets 2.1.

