Georgetown vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven model

The Georgetown Hoyas meet a familiar foe when they host the former Big East rival Syracuse Orange on Saturday. Tip-off at Capital One Arena is set for 1 p.m. ET. Georgetown (6-3) had many fierce battles with Syracuse when the schools resided in the same conference but own a 43-51 record in the all-time series. The Hoyas, who are coming off back-to-back road victories over Oklahoma State and SMU, have lost their last two meetings with the Orange -- including an 86-79 overtime setback on Dec. 16, 2017 in their last showdown at Capital One Arena. Syracuse (5-4) is coming off a 97-63 romp at Georgia Tech last Saturday that halted its three-game slide. The Hoyas are three-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under for total points is 146. Before making any Syracuse vs. Georgetown picks, see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgetown vs. Syracuse. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can visit SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college basketball odds and trends for Georgetown vs. Syracuse:

Georgetown vs. Syracuse spread: Hoyas -3

Georgetown vs. Syracuse over-under: 146 points

Georgetown vs. Syracuse money line: Hoyas -163, Orange +132

GEO: C Omer Yurtseven has hit double-digit points in every game this season

SYR: F Elijah Hughes has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six contests

The model knows that Yurtseven has reached the 20-point plateau only twice thus far this season but came within one point of the mark in each of the last two games. The senior began the campaign with four consecutive double-doubles and has fallen short of the accomplishment by fewer than three rebounds in three straight contests. Yurtseven leads the Hoyas in scoring (16.3 points), rebounds (9.4) and blocked shots (17).

Georgetown is hoping for a performance similar to the one it put forth in last Saturday's 91-74 victory at SMU. The team began the contest with a 20-2 run and shot a season-best 55.7 percent from the floor. The Hoyas also made a season-high 14 shots from beyond the arc, their most since also hitting 14 on Nov. 30, 2016 against Coppin State.

But just because the Hoyas are riding a hot hand does not guarantee they will cover the Georgetown vs. Syracuse spread on Saturday.

That's because the Orange have a scorching player of their own in Hughes. The junior scored Syracuse's first 12 points against Georgia Tech, giving him a double-digit total in all nine games this season, and finished the first half with 26. Hughes is averaging 19.6 points, while sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim is at 14.1 after recording a career-high 26 versus the Yellow Jackets, including 20 in the second half.

Junior forward Bourama Sidibe registered a career-best five steals last Saturday after amassing a total of four in his first eight games this season. Freshman guard Joseph Girard III has been nearly perfect from the free-throw line, sinking all but one of his 24 attempts.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Georgetown? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Syracuse vs. Georgetown spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.