Who's Playing
UMBC @ Georgetown
Current Records: UMBC 3-3; Georgetown 3-3
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the UMBC Retrievers at noon ET Nov. 26 at Capital One Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It looks like Georgetown got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Hoyas as they fell 74-70 to the American Eagles on Wednesday. This was hardly the result Georgetown or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over American heading into this contest. The top scorers for Georgetown were guard Primo Spears (15 points) and forward Akok Akok (14 points).
As for UMBC, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in a 76-72 heartbreaker to the UNCG Spartans.
This next game looks promising for the Hoyas, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-4 ATS, to cover the spread.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hoyas are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Georgetown have won all of the games they've played against UMBC in the last eight years.
- Dec 08, 2021 - Georgetown 100 vs. UMBC 71
- Nov 25, 2020 - Georgetown 70 vs. UMBC 62
- Dec 17, 2019 - Georgetown 81 vs. UMBC 55