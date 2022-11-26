Who's Playing

UMBC @ Georgetown

Current Records: UMBC 3-3; Georgetown 3-3

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Georgetown Hoyas at noon ET Nov. 26 at Capital One Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It looks like the Retrievers got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for UMBC as they fell 76-72 to the UNCG Spartans on Tuesday.

As for Georgetown, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the American Eagles by a score of 74-70. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Georgetown to swallow was that they had been favored by 12.5 points coming into the matchup. Guard Primo Spears (15 points) and forward Akok Akok (14 points) were the top scorers for Georgetown.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgetown have won all of the games they've played against UMBC in the last eight years.