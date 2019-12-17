Georgetown vs. UMBC odds, line, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Maryland-Baltimore County and Georgetown. Here are the results:
The Georgetown Hoyas will take on the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is 7-3 overall and 4-2 at home, while UMBC is 6-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. Georgetown is 5-5 against the spared this season while UMBC is 4-6 against the spread when facing a Division-I opponent. The Hoyas are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Georgetown vs. UMBC County odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any UMBC vs. Georgetown picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Georgetown vs. UMBC 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Hoyas were able to grind out a solid victory over Syracuse on Saturday, winning 89-79. The Hoyas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Mac McClung, who had 26 points, and Jagan Mosely, who had 16 points and five assists along with seven boards. However, with a significant size advantage over UMBC, look for the Hoyas to pound the ball inside to seven-footer Omer Yurtseven. The North Carolina State transfer is averaging 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game under the tutelage of Patrick Ewing.
Meanwhile, UMBC was able to grind out a solid victory over Coppin State on Sunday, winning 86-77. The Retrievers had six players score in double-figures in the win, with Brandon Horvath leading the way with 16 points off the bench. UMBC has seven players in its rotation who average at least 7.4 points per game and that scoring distribution should make them hard for Georgetown to gameplan for.
So who wins Georgetown vs. UMBC? And which side of the spread hits in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UNC's Anthony to miss 4-6 weeks
Anthony missed UNC's game this past weekend and is out indefinitely after a knee procedure
-
Frosh of the Weekl: USC's Okongwu
The Pac-12 has four of the top 10 freshmen in our weekly Frosh Watch
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State in action
The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites over Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday
-
AP voter moves Purdue up after bad loss
The Boilermakers lost Sunday to a Nebraska team that entered 4-6 and ranked 150th at KenPom
-
NET rankings: Big Ten puts 10 in top 50
The Big Ten has 10 teams in the top 50 of the NET rankings, which the NCAA released for the...
-
Coaches Poll: Jayhawks jump to No. 1
The Jayhawks are the top-team, but there is some strange stuff going on in this week's rankings
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans