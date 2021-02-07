The No. 3 Villanova Wildcats and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off on Sunday in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova is 11-2 overall and 4-0 at home, while Georgetown is 5-8 overall and 1-4 on the road. The favorite is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these two teams.

The Wildcats are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Villanova vs. Georgetown odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 144.5.



Here are several college basketball odds for Villanova vs. Georgetown:

Villanova vs. Georgetown spread: Villanova -13.5

Villanova vs. Georgetown over-under: 144.5 points

Villanova vs. Georgetown money line: Villanova -1100, Georgetown +700

What you need to know about Villanova



The Wildcats saw their nine-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, falling 70-59 to St. John's. Caleb Daniels led Villanova with 16 points.

Villanova is led by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who scores 15.4 points and grabs 7.4 rebounds per game. Collin Gillespie dishes 4.8 assists per outing. The Wildcats enter Sunday's matchup with only 8.9 turnovers per game on average, which is the best in college basketball.

What you need to know about Georgetown

The Hoyas have finally found some success away from home, grinding out an 86-79 victory Wednesday over the Creighton Bluejays. Jahvon Blair shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and seven assists, while Chudier Bile added 17 points and six rebounds.

Blair leads Georgetown in scoring at 17.6 points and in assists at 4.2 per game. Jamorko Pickett pulls down 8.4 rebounds per outing. The Hoyas earn the eighth fewest takeaways in college basketball, forcing 10.1 turnovers per game.

How to make Villanova vs. Georgetown picks

The model has simulated Villanova vs. Georgetown 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations.

The spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations.