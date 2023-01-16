Teams looking to snap losing streaks meet when the Georgetown Hoyas battle the Villanova Wildcats in Big East action on Monday afternoon. The Hoyas (5-13, 0-7 Big East), who have a 27-game regular-season conference losing streak, have lost eight games in a row, including a 66-51 decision to Seton Hall on Tuesday. The Wildcats (8-10, 2-5), who have lost three in a row, are coming off a 79-71 loss at Butler on Friday. Villanova has won four of the last five meetings with Georgetown, including the last three.

Tip-off from Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania, is set for noon ET. Villanova leads the all-time series 47-45, including a 24-15 edge in games played at Villanova. The Wildcats are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. Villanova odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 142.5. Before making any Villanova vs. Georgetown picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgetown vs. Villanova and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Villanova vs. Georgetown:

Georgetown vs. Villanova spread: Villanova -14.5

Georgetown vs. Villanova over/under: 142.5 points

Georgetown vs. Villanova money line: Georgetown +800, Villanova -1400

GTWN: The Over is 4-0 in the Hoyas' last four Monday games

NOVA: The Wildcats are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine home games

Georgetown vs. Villanova picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Villanova can cover



Senior Caleb Daniels powers the Wildcats, averaging a team-leading 16.7 points per game. He is connecting on 42.2% of his field goals, including 34.1% from 3-point range and 83.3% from the free-throw line. Daniels is also averaging 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last seven games, including 16 of 18 games this year. He scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four steals in the first meeting with Georgetown this season.

Junior forward Eric Dixon has reached double-digit scoring in all 18 games this season, including 10 in the meeting at Georgetown on Jan. 4. Dixon has scored 20 or more points in five games, including a season-high 24 in a 73-71 loss to Michigan State on Nov. 18. He also has registered three double-doubles on the year, including a 22-point, 10-rebound effort in a 75-65 loss at DePaul on Tuesday.

Why Georgetown can cover

Sophomore guard Primo Spears is the Hoyas' top scorer, and averages 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He hits on 41.3% of his field goals and 80% of his free throws. Spears scored eight points and dished out nine assists in the Jan. 4 matchup with Villanova. He has reached double-figure scoring in 13 of 18 games, including a season-high 28 points in a season-opening 99-89 overtime win over Coppin State on Nov. 8.

Senior center Qudus Wahab is a force in the middle for Georgetown. He leads the team in rebounding at 7.7 per game, and is averaging 10.2 points. He is connecting on 48.8% of his field goals and 70.6% of his free throws. Wahab has reached double-figure scoring in 10 games, including a season-high 23 points in a 69-62 win over La Salle on Nov. 20. He has also registered four double-doubles, including a 13-point, 16-rebound effort in an 83-76 loss at DePaul on Dec. 29.

How to make Villanova vs. Georgetown picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 145 combined points. It has also generated an against the spread pick that has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgetown vs. Villanova? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 34-18 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.