Who's Playing

Xavier @ Georgetown

Current Records: Xavier 8-3; Georgetown 5-6

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas are 3-9 against the Xavier Musketeers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Georgetown and Xavier will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Musketeers should still be riding high after a big win, while the Hoyas will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Georgetown and the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Georgetown falling 83-64. One thing holding Georgetown back was the mediocre play of guard Jay Heath, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Xavier entered their contest on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the Southern Jaguars 79-59. The Musketeers' guard Souley Boum did his thing and had 17 points and seven assists.

The Hoyas are now 5-6 while Xavier sits at 8-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown is stumbling into the matchup with the 43rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.2 on average. Xavier's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 83.2 points per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Xavier have won nine out of their last 12 games against Georgetown.