Who's Playing

Xavier @ Georgetown

Current Records: Xavier 8-3; Georgetown 5-6

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas are 3-9 against the Xavier Musketeers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Georgetown and Xavier will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Musketeers should still be riding high after a big win, while the Hoyas will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Georgetown and the Syracuse Orange on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgetown falling 83-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jay Heath had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 39 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Xavier made easy work of the Southern Jaguars on Tuesday and carried off a 79-59 victory. Xavier got double-digit scores from four players: guard Souley Boum (17), forward Zach Freemantle (15), forward Jack Nunge (13), and guard Colby Jones (10).

The Hoyas are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their seven home games.

Georgetown is now 5-6 while Xavier sits at 8-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgetown is 42nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.2 on average. Xavier's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 83.2 points per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 11-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Xavier have won nine out of their last 12 games against Georgetown.