Georgetown vs. Xavier odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 36-21 roll

A critical early-season Big East matchup tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday when the Xavier Musketeers host the Georgetown Hoyas. Xavier (9-7) has gotten the best of Georgetown (11-4) in eight of the past nine meetings, but each team is coming off a tough loss. The latest Georgetown vs. Xavier odds have the Musketeers favored by four points, with an over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, at 153. Before you make any Georgetown vs. Xavier picks of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is predicting.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 10 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 36-21 run on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now it has a Georgetown vs. Xavier pick against the spread posted at SportsLine that hits in well over 60 percent of its simulations, a huge number that indicates the line is way off.

Xavier has dropped two straight, including a 70-52 defeat at No. 16 Marquette on Sunday in which it shot 30.2 percent from the field and 1 of 14 on 3-pointers. But now the Musketeers are back home; this is the first in a five-game stretch that includes four home games. Xavier is 7-2 at home this season.

Balance has been a strength of Xavier, which has six players averaging 9.1 points. Sophomores Naji Marshall (13.1) and Paul Scruggs (12.8) form a potent forward-guard combo -- they combined for 38 points and 17 rebounds against the Golden Eagles. Meanwhile, 6-foot-4 junior Quentin Goodin adds 12.6 points from the point guard spot and is among the Big East leaders in assists (5.4) and steals (1.6). He might be a key against a quick-paced Georgetown team that averages 15 turnovers.

Just because the Musketeers have the historical edge and home court doesn't mean they'll will cover the Xavier vs. Georgetown spread, or even win against a young Hoyas team.

Georgetown had won four in a row before dropping a 97-94 OT thriller to St. John's on Saturday. The offense is averaging 83.3 points, 26th most in the nation.

Four players average in double figures, led by 6-10 senior Jessie Govan (18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds). The perimeter-oriented Hoyas are run by a pair of go-to freshmen in 6-foot James Akinjo (14.2 points, 4.4 assists) and 6-2 Mac McClung. McClung is expected to play after missing the last three games (ankle) -- his last time out, he scored 38 points in a 102-94 OT win over Little Rock on Dec. 22.

In McClung's absence, senior Greg Malinowski poured in 26 points, including six 3-pointers, in an 84-76 win over Butler last Wednesday to open Big East play.

So who wins Georgetown vs. Xavier? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread hits in nearly two-thirds of simulations, all from the model that is crushing college hoops, and find out.