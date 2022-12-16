The Xavier Musketeers and Georgetown Hoyas tip off their Big East Conference slate on Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Musketeers (8-3), who are 7-2 in Big East Conference openers, have won four in a row and are coming off a 79-59 victory over Southern on Tuesday. The Hoyas (5-6), who have lost three of four, dropped an 83-65 decision at Syracuse on Saturday. Xavier won last year's lone meeting, a 97-75 triumph in Cincinnati. Xavier leads the all-time series 17-6, including a 6-4 record in Washington.

Xavier vs. Georgetown spread: Xavier -11

Xavier vs. Georgetown over/under: 156 points

Xavier vs. Georgetown money line: Xavier -650, Georgetown +450

XAV: The Musketeers are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven Friday games

GTWN: The Hoyas are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS loss

Why Xavier can cover

Senior guard Souley Boum powers the Musketeers' offense, averaging 17 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He has been red hot from the field, blistering the nets at a 53.5% pace from the floor, including 51.2% from 3-point range. He has also been nearly automatic at the free-throw line, connecting on 86.6% of his foul shots. Boum has reached double digits in 10 of 11 games, including nine in a row. His top scoring output has been 23 points, which he has done three times.

Senior forward Jack Nunge has also been a force for Xavier. He has reached double-digit scoring in nine of 11 games, including a season-high 25 in an 88-84 loss to then No. 6 Gonzaga on Nov. 27. He has also registered one double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in an 84-74 win over West Virginia on Dec. 3. For the year, he is averaging 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and one steal per game.

Why Georgetown can cover

Sophomore guard Primo Spears has been on fire of late, and finished with 22 points in Saturday's loss at Syracuse. He has scored 20 or more points five times this season, including a high of 28 points in a 99-89 season-opening overtime win over Coppin State. He nearly had a double-double in last week's 75-68 win over Siena, scoring 18 points and dishing out eight assists. For the season, Spears is averaging 17.2 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He is also connecting on 82.4% of his free throws.

Also helping lead the offense is sophomore Brandon Murray. In nine games this season, all starts, the LSU transfer is averaging 15.1 points, four assists and 3.7 rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring in seven games, including in five of the last six. He scored a season-high 20 points, while grabbing six rebounds in the win over Siena on Dec. 7.

