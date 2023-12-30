Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Georgia and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They are fully in control with a 46-24 lead over Alabama A&M.

Georgia entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Alabama A&M step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama A&M 1-11, Georgia 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. ET on December 30th at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia will be strutting in after a victory while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.4% better than the opposition, a fact Georgia proved last Friday. They took down the Ospreys 78-60. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Georgia has managed all season.

Among those leading the charge was Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They lost to the Jaguars on the road by a decisive 83-67 margin. That's two games in a row now that Alabama A&M has lost by exactly 16 points.

The Bulldogs' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 1-11.

Odds

Georgia is a big 22.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

