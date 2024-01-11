Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Georgia and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 34-24, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Georgia entered the matchup having won nine straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it ten, or will Arkansas step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Arkansas 9-5, Georgia 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Arkansas is expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

After soaring to 106 points the game before, Arkansas faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Tigers, falling 83-51. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Arkansas has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Georgia came tearing into Saturday's match with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 75-68.

Georgia's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Russel Tchewa, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Tchewa continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Thomasson, who scored 15 points.

The Razorbacks' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-5. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 11-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Arkansas against Georgia when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 97-65 victory. With Arkansas ahead 43-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Georgia is a 3-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Georgia.