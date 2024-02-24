Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Auburn 20-6, Georgia 15-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Auburn has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The point spread may have favored Auburn last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-59 to the Wildcats.

Despite their loss, Auburn saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chad Baker-Mazara, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Georgia can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-64 victory over the Commodores. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.6% better than the opposition, as Georgia's was.

Georgia relied on the efforts of Noah Thomasson, who scored 17 points along with two steals, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds. Abdur-Rahim didn't help Georgia's cause all that much against the Gators on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Tigers' defeat ended a 16-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 20-6. As for the Bulldogs, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Auburn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.2 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Auburn's way against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the Tigers made off with a 94-73 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Auburn since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.