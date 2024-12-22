Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-10, Georgia 10-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Bulldogs' favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Buccaneers have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Last Thursday, everything came up roses for Georgia against Buffalo as the squad secured a 100-49 win. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 21 points or more this season.

Georgia's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Asa Newell, who went 8 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Somtochukwu Cyril, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

Georgia was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Buffalo only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern ended up a good deal behind N. Alabama on Thursday and lost 86-69.

Georgia's win bumped their record up to 10-1. As for Charleston Southern, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Georgia's way against Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in December of 2016, as Georgia made off with an 84-64 victory. Will Georgia repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia is a big 27.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.