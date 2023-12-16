Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: High Point 8-3, Georgia 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will be home for the holidays to greet the High Point Panthers at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Georgia comes in on four and High Point on five.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets 76-62. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Georgia has managed all season.

Georgia can attribute much of their success to Noah Thomasson, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Less helpful for Georgia was RJ Melendez's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for High Point's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 75-62 win over the Aggies on Friday.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 6-3 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.6 points per game. As for the Panthers, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia came out on top in a nail-biter against High Point in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, sneaking past 49-46. Will Georgia repeat their success, or does High Point have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.