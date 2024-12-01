Halftime Report

Georgia and Jacksonville have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Georgia has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Jacksonville 53-31.

If Georgia keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-1 in no time. On the other hand, Jacksonville will have to make due with a 4-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Jacksonville 4-3, Georgia 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Georgia is headed into the game having just posted their closest win since March 26th on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against St. John's , sneaking past 66-63. The 66-point effort marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Georgia's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyrin Lawrence, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. Asa Newell was another key player, going 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville beat Siena 75-64 on Tuesday.

Georgia's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Jacksonville, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia was able to grind out a solid win over Jacksonville in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, winning 69-58. Will Georgia repeat their success, or does Jacksonville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia is a big 15.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia has won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 4 years.