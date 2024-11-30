Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Jacksonville 4-3, Georgia 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Georgia is heading back home. They will welcome the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Georgia is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since March 26th on Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past St. John's 66-63. The 66-point effort marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrin Lawrence, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Asa Newell, who went 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville beat Siena 75-64 on Tuesday.

Georgia's win bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Jacksonville, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia was able to grind out a solid victory over Jacksonville in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, winning 69-58. Does Georgia have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jacksonville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Georgia has won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 4 years.