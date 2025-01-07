Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Kentucky 12-2, Georgia 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.4 points per game this season.

Georgia is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Ole Miss just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 63-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rebels. The match marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Georgia's loss came about despite a quality game from Asa Newell, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. Newell's performance made up for a slower contest against SC State last Sunday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Georgia struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, even though Florida scored an imposing 100 points on Saturday, Kentucky still came out on top. Kentucky rang in the new year with a 106-100 win over Florida. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Wildcats.

Kentucky got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Lamont Butler out in front who went 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus eight assists and three steals. Another player making a difference was Amari Williams, who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds and five assists.

Georgia's defeat dropped their record down to 12-2. As for Kentucky, their win was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Kentucky (currently ranked second) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 90.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia came up short against Kentucky in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 105-96. Will Georgia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Kentucky is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.