Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Miami 3-0, Georgia 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Miami has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET at Baha Mar Convention Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Miami and FIU didn't disappoint and broke past the 165 point over/under on Monday. The Hurricanes walked away with a 86-80 victory over the Panthers. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.6% better than the opposition, as Miami's was.

Miami's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Matthew Cleveland, who scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Bensley Joseph, who scored 18 points along with 4 assists and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 64-54 win over the Eagles on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Georgia.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 13 points along with 4 rebounds and 1 steal.

The Hurricanes pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

While fans of Georgia and Miami were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Miami is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be Georgia's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Miami is a solid 7-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.