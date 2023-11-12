Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: NC Central 1-1, Georgia 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.19

What to Know

The NC Central Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, NC Central made sure to put some points up on the board against Virginia-Lynchburg on Thursday. The Eagles simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Dragons 107-54 at home. With NC Central ahead 67-27 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Friday the Bulldogs sidestepped the Demon Deacons for a 80-77 victory. Having forecasted a close win for Georgia, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Georgia's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Noah Thomasson, who earned 21 points. RJ Melendez was another key contributor, earning 10 points along with 6 rebounds.

The win got the Eagles back to even at 1-1. As for the Bulldogs, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.

NC Central must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 21-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 14-8-2 record against the spread.

NC Central was dealt a punishing 95-59 loss at the hands of Georgia when the teams last played back in December of 2019. Can NC Central avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia is a big 21-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.