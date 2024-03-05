Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Ole Miss 20-9, Georgia 15-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ole Miss and the Bulldogs are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Ole Miss, who comes in off a win.

Ole Miss had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with an 84-78 victory over the Tigers on Saturday.

Ole Miss' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Matthew Murrell, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds. Jaemyn Brakefield was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 70-56 to the Aggies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Georgia has scored all season.

The Rebels' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-9. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ole Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ole Miss didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 78-74 victory. Will Ole Miss repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia and Ole Miss both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.