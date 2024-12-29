Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: SC State 6-8, Georgia 11-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum. SC State is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

SC State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 85 points on Wednesday, they were much more limited against N. Kentucky on Saturday. They took a 58-47 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Norse. The matchup marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Georgia entered their tilt with Charleston Southern on Sunday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They enjoyed a cozy 81-65 win over the Buccaneers. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Georgia can attribute much of their success to De'Shayne Montgomery, who went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Dakota Leffew, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points.

SC State's defeat dropped their record down to 6-8. As for Georgia, their victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC State lost to Georgia on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.