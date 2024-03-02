Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-13, Georgia 15-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas A&M is 8-1 against the Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Texas A&M is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Texas A&M last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost 70-68 to the Gamecocks on a last-minute layup From Zachary Davis. Texas A&M found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Wade Taylor IV, who scored 15 points along with two steals. He didn't help Texas A&M's cause all that much against the Volunteers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Tyrece Radford, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 67-66 to the Tigers. Georgia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-13 record this season.

Going forward, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Everything went Texas A&M's way against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the Aggies made off with a 82-57 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas A&M since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas A&M is a slight 1-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Georgia.