Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Winthrop 4-2, Georgia 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Georgia is heading back home. They will take on the Winthrop Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Georgia might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Friars and fell 71-64.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from RJ Melendez, who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Noah Thomasson, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Winthrop entered their tilt with Elon with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Eagles walked away with a 78-70 win over the Phoenix on Sunday.

The losses dropped the Bulldogs to 2-3 and the Friars to 4-1.

Looking forward, Georgia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Georgia is a big 9-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia has won both of the games they've played against Winthrop in the last 8 years.