Georgia coach update: Tom Crean expected to meet with Bulldogs officials

Former Indiana coach Tom Crean is expected to meet with Georgia officials on Thursday to discuss the school's men's basketball opening, a source told CBS Sports.

Crean, 51, has spent the past year working for ESPN. He was fired last March at Indiana following his ninth season with the Hoosiers. The 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year guided Indiana to two outright Big Ten regular-season titles and a No. 1 seed in the 2013 NCAA Tournament. Before that, he coached Marquette for nine seasons and advanced to the Final Four in 2003. A source told CBS Sports that Crean would likely accept an offer from Georgia barring any money or unexpected interview issues.

Georgia is searching for a replacement for Mark Fox.

Sources told CBS Sports that a search firm working on behalf of the school initially inquired about Xavier's Chris Mack and Texas' Shaka Smart, both of whom respectfully declined. Georgia then offered its job to former Ohio State coach Thad Matta earlier this week. He declined the offer Wednesday.