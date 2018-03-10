Georgia fires Mark Fox after nine seasons; Tom Crean a possible replacement?
Fox's Dawgs have missed the NCAA Tournament each of the past three years
Georgia fired Mark Fox on Saturday -- less than 24 hours after his ninth season came to an end, a source confirmed to CBS Sports.
A formal announcement is expected soon.
The Bulldogs lost Friday to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals and finished 18-15 overall, 7-11 in the SEC this season. Fox guided Georgia to two NCAA Tournaments in nine years but missed the Field of 68 in each of the past three seasons. Sources told CBS Sports one name sure to surface as a possible replacement is former Indiana coach Tom Crean.
