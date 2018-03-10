Georgia fires Mark Fox after nine seasons; Tom Crean a possible replacement?

Fox's Dawgs have missed the NCAA Tournament each of the past three years

Georgia fired Mark Fox on Saturday -- less than 24 hours after his ninth season came to an end, a source confirmed to CBS Sports.

A formal announcement is expected soon.

The Bulldogs lost Friday to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals and finished 18-15 overall, 7-11 in the SEC this season. Fox guided Georgia to two NCAA Tournaments in nine years but missed the Field of 68 in each of the past three seasons. Sources told CBS Sports one name sure to surface as a possible replacement is former Indiana coach Tom Crean.

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices