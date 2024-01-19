Halftime Report

Georgia Southern fell flat on their face against Georgia State last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Georgia Southern has jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against Coastal Carolina.

If Georgia Southern keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-15 in no time. On the other hand, Coastal Carolina will have to make due with a 5-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-11, Georgia Southern 2-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Coastal Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Coastal Carolina in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Chanticleers didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Monarchs, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. The victory was just what Coastal Carolina needed coming off of a 70-45 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgia Southern found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Panthers, falling 90-62. Georgia Southern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Chanticleers' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-11. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-15.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Coastal Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Coastal Carolina came up short against Georgia Southern in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 76-68. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.