Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-11, Georgia Southern 10-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hill Convocation Center -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hill Convocation Center -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Georgia Southern is heading back home. They and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hill Convocation Center. The Chanticleers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Eagles, who come in off a win.

On Saturday, Georgia Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Old Dominion, but they still walked away with a 67-63 victory.

Even though they won, Georgia Southern struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 77-64 to Marshall.

Georgia Southern now has a winning record of 10-9. As for Coastal Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Southern barely slipped by Coastal Carolina in their previous meeting on Thursday, winning 88-87. Does Georgia Southern have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coastal Carolina turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.