FGCU Eagles @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: FGCU 3-9, Georgia Southern 0-11

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia



The FGCU Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia Southern Eagles at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 19th at Enmarket Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Bears and fell 70-65.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Georgia Southern, who are still winless after their 11th match. They fell 82-77 to the Seahawks on Saturday.

The Eagles' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-11.

As for their game on Tuesday, FGCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 2-8, while Georgia Southern is 2-9.

FGCU strolled past Georgia Southern in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 70-53. Does FGCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

FGCU is a 4.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

FGCU has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Georgia Southern.