Current Records: Marshall 12-17, Georgia Southern 6-23

What to Know

Marshall has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hanner Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Marshall found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 65-58 to the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, the Eagles couldn't handle the Dukes on Saturday and fell 80-74.

The Thundering Herd have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-17 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 6-23.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Marshall's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Marshall is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Southern.