Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Texas State 11-16, Georgia Southern 5-22

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas State and the Eagles are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse. Texas State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Bobcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 78-74 to the Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 87-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes. That's two games in a row now that Georgia Southern has lost by exactly seven points.

The Bobcats' loss dropped their record down to 11-16. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-22 record this season.

Texas State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Texas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Eagles when the teams last played back in January of 2023, sneaking past 70-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Southern and Texas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.