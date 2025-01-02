Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-10, Georgia Southern 7-6

Georgia Southern is 8-2 against UL Monroe since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. After both having extra time off, both will dust off their jerseys to take on one another at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hill Convocation Center. The Eagles will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Two weeks ago, Georgia Southern suffered a grim 83-61 loss to Texas State.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their third straight defeat. They took an 80-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of Old Dominion. The Warhawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Georgia Southern's loss dropped their record down to 7-6. As for UL Monroe, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Southern was able to grind out a solid win over UL Monroe in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, winning 76-68. Does Georgia Southern have another victory up their sleeve, or will UL Monroe turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Georgia Southern is a big 9.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Georgia Southern has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.