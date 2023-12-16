Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: UNCW 7-2, Georgia Southern 0-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UNCW, who comes in off a win.

UNCW scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 119-50 win over the Cavaliers. That looming 119-50 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UNCW yet this season.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Georgia Southern, who are still winless after their tenth game. The matchup between the Eagles and the Volunteers wasn't particularly close, with the Eagles falling 74-56. Georgia Southern found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition.

Even though they lost, Georgia Southern were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Seahawks pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 48 points. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UNCW just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots per game this season. Given UNCW's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.