The 10th-seeded Georgia Southern Eagles face the top-seeded Troy Trojans in the 2026 Sun Belt Tournament championship on Monday. The Eagles are coming off an 82-78 win over Marshall on Sunday in the semifinals, while Troy defeated Southern Mississippi 78-70 in the other semifinal. The Eagles (20-15, 8-10 Sun Belt), which have won five in a row, are 5-2 on neutral courts this season. The Trojans (21-11, 12-6 Sun Belt), who have won three in a row, are looking to repeat as conference tournament champions.

Tipoff from the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Troy leads the all-time series 4-3, including a 70-63 win on Dec. 20. Troy is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Troy odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Troy vs. Georgia Southern picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Georgia Southern vs. Troy 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Troy vs. Georgia Southern:

Georgia Southern vs. Troy spread: Troy -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia Southern vs. Troy over/under: 150.5 points Georgia Southern vs. Troy money line: Troy -225 Georgia Southern +185 Georgia Southern vs. Troy picks: See picks at SportsLine Georgia Southern vs. Troy streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest Kalshi bonus code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Top Georgia Southern vs. Troy predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (150.5 points). The Over has hit in each of the last two head-to-head meetings. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 Georgia Southern games, and in two of the last three Troy games. Georgia Southern is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games. Troy, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Eagles to have three players score 14 points or more, including Tyren Moore's projected 18 points. The Trojans are projected to have four players score 13.7 points or more, led by Thomas Dowd, who is projected to score 16.8 points. The model is projecting 158 combined points.

How to make Troy vs. Georgia Southern picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Troy vs. Georgia Southern, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia Southern vs. Troy spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.