Who's Playing

App. State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: App. State 16-14; Georgia Southern 15-15

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Georgia Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Wednesday, winning 76-68.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State made easy work of the Georgia State Panthers on Wednesday and carried off a 78-52 win. The oddsmakers were on the Mountaineers' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Georgia Southern came out on top in a nail-biter against Appalachian State in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 67-65. Will Georgia Southern repeat their success, or does Appalachian State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Series History

App. State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Georgia Southern.