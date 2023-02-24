Who's Playing

App. State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: App. State 16-14; Georgia Southern 15-15

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Georgia Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Wednesday, winning 76-68.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State made easy work of the Georgia State Panthers on Wednesday and carried off a 78-52 win. The oddsmakers were on the Mountaineers' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Georgia Southern came out on top in a nail-biter against Appalachian State in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 67-65. Will Georgia Southern repeat their success, or does Appalachian State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
Series History

App. State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Georgia Southern.

  • Jan 12, 2023 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. App. State 65
  • Mar 05, 2022 - App. State 73 vs. Georgia Southern 60
  • Feb 10, 2022 - App. State 65 vs. Georgia Southern 61
  • Jan 22, 2022 - App. State 70 vs. Georgia Southern 62
  • Feb 27, 2021 - Georgia Southern 65 vs. App. State 57
  • Feb 26, 2021 - App. State 84 vs. Georgia Southern 78
  • Jan 09, 2021 - App. State 77 vs. Georgia Southern 71
  • Jan 08, 2021 - App. State 66 vs. Georgia Southern 63
  • Feb 15, 2020 - App. State 62 vs. Georgia Southern 57
  • Jan 04, 2020 - App. State 74 vs. Georgia Southern 72
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Georgia Southern 92 vs. App. State 69
  • Jan 13, 2018 - Georgia Southern 60 vs. App. State 59
  • Feb 13, 2017 - App. State 83 vs. Georgia Southern 78
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Georgia Southern 92 vs. App. State 88
  • Feb 25, 2016 - Georgia Southern 88 vs. App. State 63
  • Jan 25, 2016 - Georgia Southern 101 vs. App. State 100