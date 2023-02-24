Who's Playing

App. State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: App. State 16-14; Georgia Southern 15-15

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Georgia Southern Eagles and the App. State Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Friday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Georgia Southern beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 76-68 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State took their contest against the Georgia State Panthers on Wednesday by a conclusive 78-52 score.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Eagles are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Georgia Southern, who are 14-14 against the spread.

Georgia Southern came out on top in a nail-biter against Appalachian State in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 67-65. Will Georgia Southern repeat their success, or do the Mountaineers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

App. State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Georgia Southern.