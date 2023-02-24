Who's Playing
App. State @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: App. State 16-14; Georgia Southern 15-15
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Georgia Southern Eagles and the App. State Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Friday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Georgia Southern beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 76-68 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State took their contest against the Georgia State Panthers on Wednesday by a conclusive 78-52 score.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Eagles are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Georgia Southern, who are 14-14 against the spread.
Georgia Southern came out on top in a nail-biter against Appalachian State in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 67-65. Will Georgia Southern repeat their success, or do the Mountaineers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
App. State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Georgia Southern.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. App. State 65
- Mar 05, 2022 - App. State 73 vs. Georgia Southern 60
- Feb 10, 2022 - App. State 65 vs. Georgia Southern 61
- Jan 22, 2022 - App. State 70 vs. Georgia Southern 62
- Feb 27, 2021 - Georgia Southern 65 vs. App. State 57
- Feb 26, 2021 - App. State 84 vs. Georgia Southern 78
- Jan 09, 2021 - App. State 77 vs. Georgia Southern 71
- Jan 08, 2021 - App. State 66 vs. Georgia Southern 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - App. State 62 vs. Georgia Southern 57
- Jan 04, 2020 - App. State 74 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Georgia Southern 92 vs. App. State 69
- Jan 13, 2018 - Georgia Southern 60 vs. App. State 59
- Feb 13, 2017 - App. State 83 vs. Georgia Southern 78
- Jan 21, 2017 - Georgia Southern 92 vs. App. State 88
- Feb 25, 2016 - Georgia Southern 88 vs. App. State 63
- Jan 25, 2016 - Georgia Southern 101 vs. App. State 100