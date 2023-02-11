Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Arkansas State 10-16; Georgia Southern 13-13

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles haven't won a contest against the Arkansas State Red Wolves since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Eagles and Arkansas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The James Madison Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Georgia Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Georgia Southern skirted past the Dukes 76-73.

The Red Wolves lost a heartbreaker to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Arkansas State fell in a 66-62 heartbreaker.

The Eagles ended up a good deal behind Arkansas State when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 74-56. Maybe Georgia Southern will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
Series History

Georgia Southern have won five out of their last nine games against Arkansas State.

  • Jan 01, 2022 - Arkansas State 74 vs. Georgia Southern 56
  • Mar 05, 2021 - Arkansas State 62 vs. Georgia Southern 58
  • Mar 03, 2020 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Georgia Southern 75
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Arkansas State 70
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Arkansas State 91 vs. Georgia Southern 89
  • Jan 04, 2018 - Georgia Southern 80 vs. Arkansas State 49
  • Feb 25, 2017 - Georgia Southern 72 vs. Arkansas State 60
  • Feb 18, 2016 - Georgia Southern 90 vs. Arkansas State 59
  • Jan 30, 2016 - Georgia Southern 71 vs. Arkansas State 66