Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Arkansas State 10-16; Georgia Southern 13-13

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles haven't won a contest against the Arkansas State Red Wolves since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Eagles and Arkansas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The James Madison Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Georgia Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Georgia Southern skirted past the Dukes 76-73.

The Red Wolves lost a heartbreaker to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Arkansas State fell in a 66-62 heartbreaker.

The Eagles ended up a good deal behind Arkansas State when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 74-56. Maybe Georgia Southern will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Series History

Georgia Southern have won five out of their last nine games against Arkansas State.