Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Arkansas State 10-16; Georgia Southern 13-13
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles haven't won a contest against the Arkansas State Red Wolves since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Eagles and Arkansas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The James Madison Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Georgia Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Georgia Southern skirted past the Dukes 76-73.
The Red Wolves lost a heartbreaker to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Arkansas State fell in a 66-62 heartbreaker.
The Eagles ended up a good deal behind Arkansas State when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 74-56. Maybe Georgia Southern will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia Southern have won five out of their last nine games against Arkansas State.
- Jan 01, 2022 - Arkansas State 74 vs. Georgia Southern 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - Arkansas State 62 vs. Georgia Southern 58
- Mar 03, 2020 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Georgia Southern 75
- Mar 02, 2019 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Arkansas State 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - Arkansas State 91 vs. Georgia Southern 89
- Jan 04, 2018 - Georgia Southern 80 vs. Arkansas State 49
- Feb 25, 2017 - Georgia Southern 72 vs. Arkansas State 60
- Feb 18, 2016 - Georgia Southern 90 vs. Arkansas State 59
- Jan 30, 2016 - Georgia Southern 71 vs. Arkansas State 66