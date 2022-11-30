Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 5-2; Georgia Southern 4-3

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Georgia Southern entered their matchup this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They made easy work of the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels and carried off a 101-73 win.

As for Florida Gulf Coast, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the UMKC Kangaroos last week. Florida Gulf Coast took down UMKC 73-59.

Georgia Southern won their first match against Florida Gulf Coast 72-57 last season, but Florida Gulf Coast managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia Southern have won two out of their last four games against Florida Gulf Coast.