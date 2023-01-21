Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Georgia State 9-10; Georgia Southern 11-9

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles lost both of their matches to the Georgia State Panthers last season on scores of 63-79 and 49-58, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Eagles and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 107 points combined.

The matchup between Georgia Southern and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia Southern falling 72-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Georgia State ended up a good deal behind the Old Dominion Monarchs when they played on Thursday, losing 70-58.

Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgia Southern.