Who's Playing
Georgia State @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Georgia State 9-10; Georgia Southern 11-9
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles lost both of their matches to the Georgia State Panthers last season on scores of 63-79 and 49-58, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Eagles and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 107 points combined.
The matchup between Georgia Southern and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia Southern falling 72-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Georgia State ended up a good deal behind the Old Dominion Monarchs when they played on Thursday, losing 70-58.
Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgia Southern.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Georgia State 58 vs. Georgia Southern 49
- Feb 17, 2022 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 63
- Feb 11, 2021 - Georgia State 79 vs. Georgia Southern 75
- Mar 11, 2020 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Georgia State 62
- Feb 28, 2020 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Georgia State 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - Georgia State 82 vs. Georgia Southern 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Georgia State 90 vs. Georgia Southern 85
- Feb 02, 2019 - Georgia State 81 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Mar 10, 2018 - Georgia State 73 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Feb 16, 2018 - Georgia Southern 85 vs. Georgia State 80
- Jan 20, 2018 - Georgia State 83 vs. Georgia Southern 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Georgia State 72 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Dec 31, 2016 - Georgia Southern 88 vs. Georgia State 65
- Feb 23, 2016 - Georgia Southern 54 vs. Georgia State 52
- Jan 19, 2016 - Georgia State 69 vs. Georgia Southern 66