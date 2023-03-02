Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Georgia Southern

Regular Season Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-20; Georgia Southern 16-15

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Pensacola Bay Center in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. Georgia Southern will be strutting in after a win while the Warhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Eagles picked up a 73-64 victory over the App. State Mountaineers last week.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe was close but no cigar last Friday as they fell 64-61 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Georgia Southern ended up a good deal behind Louisiana-Monroe when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 72-59. Can the Eagles avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Georgia Southern have won ten out of their last 14 games against Louisiana-Monroe.