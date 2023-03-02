Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Georgia Southern
Regular Season Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-20; Georgia Southern 16-15
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Pensacola Bay Center in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. Georgia Southern will be strutting in after a win while the Warhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Eagles picked up a 73-64 victory over the App. State Mountaineers last week.
Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe was close but no cigar last Friday as they fell 64-61 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Georgia Southern ended up a good deal behind Louisiana-Monroe when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 72-59. Can the Eagles avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia Southern have won ten out of their last 14 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Louisiana-Monroe 72 vs. Georgia Southern 59
- Feb 25, 2022 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 75
- Jan 27, 2022 - Georgia Southern 50 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 45
- Feb 06, 2020 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
- Jan 09, 2020 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 56
- Mar 15, 2019 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 67
- Feb 08, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 88 vs. Georgia Southern 79
- Jan 10, 2019 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 78
- Mar 09, 2018 - Georgia Southern 63 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 55
- Feb 08, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. Georgia Southern 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - Georgia Southern 76 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 62
- Jan 16, 2017 - Georgia Southern 62 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 60
- Mar 03, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 83 vs. Georgia Southern 76
- Jan 16, 2016 - Georgia Southern 66 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 51