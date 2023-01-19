Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 8-11; Georgia Southern 11-8
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles are 10-3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Monroe will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The Eagles won both of their matches against Louisiana-Monroe last season (50-45 and 81-75) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Georgia Southern ended up a good deal behind the James Madison Dukes when they played on Saturday, losing 83-71.
Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 61-58.
Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
Louisiana-Monroe's win lifted them to 8-11 while Georgia Southern's defeat dropped them down to 11-8. We'll see if the Warhawks can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Eagles are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Georgia Southern have won ten out of their last 13 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Feb 25, 2022 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 75
- Jan 27, 2022 - Georgia Southern 50 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 45
- Feb 06, 2020 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
- Jan 09, 2020 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 56
- Mar 15, 2019 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 67
- Feb 08, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 88 vs. Georgia Southern 79
- Jan 10, 2019 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 78
- Mar 09, 2018 - Georgia Southern 63 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 55
- Feb 08, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. Georgia Southern 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - Georgia Southern 76 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 62
- Jan 16, 2017 - Georgia Southern 62 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 60
- Mar 03, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 83 vs. Georgia Southern 76
- Jan 16, 2016 - Georgia Southern 66 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 51