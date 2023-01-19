Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 8-11; Georgia Southern 11-8

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles are 10-3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Monroe will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The Eagles won both of their matches against Louisiana-Monroe last season (50-45 and 81-75) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Georgia Southern ended up a good deal behind the James Madison Dukes when they played on Saturday, losing 83-71.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 61-58.

Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Louisiana-Monroe's win lifted them to 8-11 while Georgia Southern's defeat dropped them down to 11-8. We'll see if the Warhawks can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Georgia Southern have won ten out of their last 13 games against Louisiana-Monroe.