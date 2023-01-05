Who's Playing

Marshall @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Marshall 12-3; Georgia Southern 9-6

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Marshall Thundering Herd will be on the road. Marshall and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern will be strutting in after a win while the Thundering Herd will be stumbling in from a loss.

Marshall was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-66 to the James Madison Dukes. That makes it the first time this season Marshall has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern netted a 73-64 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers this past Saturday.

Marshall's defeat took them down to 12-3 while Georgia Southern's win pulled them up to 9-6. A win for the Thundering Herd would reverse both their bad luck and Georgia Southern's good luck. We'll see if Marshall manages to pull off that tough task or if the Eagles keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.