Who's Playing

Marshall @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Marshall 12-3; Georgia Southern 9-6

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Thundering Herd and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern should still be riding high after a victory, while Marshall will be looking to right the ship.

Marshall entered their contest against the James Madison Dukes on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Marshall was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 72-66 to James Madison.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, winning 73-64.

The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Marshall's loss took them down to 12-3 while Georgia Southern's victory pulled them up to 9-6. A win for Marshall would reverse both their bad luck and Georgia Southern's good luck. We'll see if Marshall manages to pull off that tough task or if Georgia Southern keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.